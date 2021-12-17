MSU COACHES SHOW: What recruits see when they tour Mel Tucker’s house

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If there’s one thing Michigan State’s Football Coach Mel Tucker will tell you, it’s that recruiting never stops.

He and his staff are in constant competition with not only other Big Ten programs, but Power Five programs all across the country.

So for they’ve been able to haul in the school’s highest ranked class since 2016, which says a lot about what’s going on in East Lansing.

They are setting themselves apart, of course, having a 10-2 season and making an appearance in a New Years Six bowl game.

But a lot of these players in this class already committed before the season even started, due to how they felt and what they experienced when they were on campus during their official visits this summer, which always includes a trip to Mel Tucker’s house.

You can walk along with 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren as she gets a tour of Tucker’s house and sees what he likes to show recruits in the video at the top of the page.

Plus, 6 Sports Anchor Nick Mantas got a look at what goes into planning and organizing for a New Year’s Six bowl game. MSU’s Associate Athletic Director Kevin Pauga sat down with Nick to peel back the curtain on planning the massive trip.

Next up, 6 Sports Reporter Ian Kress chats with five-star shooting guard Max Christie. The two talk about his REAL name (hint, it isn’t Max) and how basketball has always been a formative part of his life thanks to his parents.

And lastly, MSU Basketball Coach Tom Izzo took a trip up north to see his best friend, Steve Mariucci. Izzo talks about why he made the trip, what his friendship with Mariucci means to him, and keeping his team’s good start in perspective.

You can watch all that and more at the top of the page: