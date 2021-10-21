MSU Federal Credit Union Coaches Show on WLNS

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — WLNS 6 News is launching an exciting new partnership with Spartan Media Network and MSU Federal Credit Union to deliver a weekly coaches show that will be available to people throughout the state of Michigan.

The show will be hosted by the WLNS 6 News Sports team, and feature exclusive access to Michigan State coaches, student-athletes, and storylines.

The new program will feature 16 weeks of original programming from Oct. 22, 2021 – February 12, 2022, with hiatus weeks at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The show will be on MSU’s campus and will include 30 minutes weekly of exclusive content and features, officially affiliated with Michigan State University.

All of the episodes will be available on this page!

In Lansing, the show will air on WLNS-CBS Fridays at 7:00 pm and on WLAJ-ABC Saturdays at 11:30 a.m.

In Grand Rapids, it will air on WXSP-My Network, Saturdays at 11:30 am, and in Marquette on WJMN-TV Local 3 CBS on Fridays at 7:30 pm.

Additional affiliates are expected to be added throughout the state.

“We are proud to partner with the Spartan Media Network to provide this exclusive local content from the MSU coaches and players to viewers throughout the state of Michigan,” said Marci Daniels, Vice President and General Manager of WLNS 6 News. “Our Sports Director, Audrey Dahlgren, will lead this initiative. With the passion she brings to her work every day, she is the perfect person to deliver this exciting content to our viewers throughout the state. Additionally, we couldn’t have asked for a better partner in MSU Federal Credit Union – a true supporter of all things MSU.”

Kris Kassel, the Group Vice President with Playfly Sports Properties, representing the Spartan Media Network said they are also really excited for this partnership.

“The Spartan Media Network is pleased to work with WLNS 6 News and MSU Federal Credit Union to provide this new programming option to Spartan fans. Michigan State fans will enjoy the creative energy from Audrey and her team as they tell the stories that our always passionate fan base wants to see. Our fans will also get to hear directly from Coaches Mel Tucker, Tom Izzo, Suzy Merchant and others on timely topics as they get ready for each week’s slate of games.”