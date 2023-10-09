EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When Michigan State’s hockey team dropped the puck on a new season against Lake Superior State this past weekend, freshman Trey Augustine got the start in net.

The South Lyon native recorded 59 saves in MSU’s series sweep of LSSU and became the first freshman goalie in program history to win the first two games of the season.

Augustine is one of the country’s more highly touted freshman goalkeepers, and he had a huge couple of months this summer before arriving in East Lansing.

In May, he helped Team USA to a gold medal at the IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship. A few months later, he heard his name called by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Draft.

“It was super cool. I saw they had a couple of picks lined up, so I thought maybe there was a chance. And then when I hear my name on the screen, it’s just… super special, and even the next couple weeks being able to meet all the guys I grew up watching play at Joe (Louis Arena),” Augustine said. “It was kind of a full circle moment.”

Augustine was selected in the second round with the 41st overall pick and is one of six players on MSU’s roster to be an NHL Draft pick.