EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University women’s gymnastics head coach Mike Rowe is expecting a successful year from a promising team.

The Spartan gymnastics team is ranked No. 14 and has a 1-1 record following a victory against NC State and a tough loss to Alabama. But don’t let the one loss fool you, this year’s team is every bit as talented as last year’s NCAA Regional Finals squad.

Who does the team have to face next? None other than archrival, the University of Michigan, who is currently ranked No. 3.

Rowe, who led the team to the NCAA Regional Final in 2022, talked with the MSU Coaches Show about team chemistry and expectations heading into the 2023 season.

While the team is now without several seniors that were crucial to last year’s success, Rowe believes returning gymnasts Skyla Schulte and Gabi Stephen are primed to help the team have a strong year.

“Seeing the teams that made it there and then looking back going, ‘We’re as good as these guys. We should be here. We don’t need to settle to make it here. We can really realistically be here.'”

You can watch the full interview with Rowe with the video player above.