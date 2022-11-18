EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a tough stretch of losses, MSU has won three of its last four games and has a real opportunity to salvage the season.

Come Saturday, the Spartans will face off against Indiana, and a victory means a bowl bid.

This week’s Coaches Show features an interview with one of the players working hard to make that happen, Aaron Brule.

Brule has led the Spartans in sacks through the team’s past two games and talks with 6 Sports about what keeps him motivated at game time and how he’s adapting to MSU’s defensive system after transferring from Mississippi State.

Also in the show, you’ll hear from MSU hockey team coach Adam Nightingale.

Nightingale has helped lead the MSU hockey team back into the national rankings at No. 17.

He talks about the team’s chemistry and what it was like to complete a sweep of fierce inner-conference competitors Ohio State.

And it wouldn’t the Coaches Show if we didn’t hear from MSU football coach Mel Tucker.

Tucker talks about his mindset heading into an important game against Indiana, and how they’ve been correcting the course during a season that featured some tough losses.

