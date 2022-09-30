FULL MSUFCU COACHES SHOW ⬇️

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State’s football team has its work cut out this upcoming weekend.

After two straight losses against Washington and Minnesota, the Spartans are in dire need of a victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

Despite the high expectations for the 2022 season, MSU sits at 2-2 with the toughest part of the schedule ahead.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Spartans listed as 7.5 point underdogs against Maryland, with games against Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Michigan ahead. So needless to say, Saturday’s game is a massive one.

With all that said, Mel Tucker remains confident.

Tucker told 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren on the MSUFCU Coaches Show that he stills believes in his coaching staff because he’s been through some battles with most of them and has seen them demonstrate their abilities in numerous situations.

Also on this week’s episode of the Coaches Show, we hear from MSU offensive lineman Spencer Brown, who has a personality that can light up any room.

We also take a look at the MSU women’s soccer program and second year coach Jeff Hosler, who has already started to notch some big wins.

Plus, we sit down with MSU soccer forward Camryn Evans, who talks about dedicating her games to her father and being a leader for her squad.

For all that and more, tune into the MSUFCU Coaches Show at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, or watch it now at the top of the page!