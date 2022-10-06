EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After spending four years at Lake Superior State University, hockey player Miroslav Mucha made his way to East Lansing looking to make an impact.

So far, it’s working out for the grad transfer.

Recently coined the Spartans’ captain for the 2022-2023 season, Mucha says the biggest jump for him was coming to a school with 50,000 students compared to Lake Superior State University’s 3,000.

“It’s a different feel, especially when you’re going around campus and you see how big this place is,” said Mucha. “And especially like the football team, like the tailgating, that’s a new experience for me since we didn’t have a football team up at Lake State.”

The Slovakia native came to East Lansing after getting injured competing in the World Championships for the Slovakian national team.

The only way for Mucha to be able to join the Spartans on the ice was through enrolling as a grad student, as he had already graduated from LSSU.

Being named captain for the Spartans has been a huge honor for Miroslav.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity and, I have a little history of being a leader on a team,” said Mucha. “Like last year at Lake State, I was [an] assistant captain and I’m very grateful.”

With basically all of Miroslav’s family in Slovakia, visits back home can be few and far between.

“I was fortunate enough to go home for Christmas,” said Miroslav. “Most of the years that I’ve been here, and mostly for all summers I go back home and spend the time with them together, and then, they get a chance to come out here once or twice a year to watch me play.”

As for adjusting to American life, Mucha says that speaking English was the biggest change he had to make.

Want to know more of Miraslov’s story about coming to America? Watch the video in the player above.