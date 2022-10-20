EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There is no team on Michigan State’s campus right now who’s hotter than Jeff Hosler’s women’s soccer squad.

With each passing week, the Spartans keep moving on up the national rankings and their rapid ascent to No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches poll this week is truly a testament to their style of play.

Their 2-1 win over previously ranked No. 5 Northwestern was their third win against a ranked foe in just over a month, lifting them to their best start in program history.

So naturally, we had to hear from the man who’s in charge of it all, Jeff Hosler, to start this week’s edition of the MSUFCU Coaches Show.

Hosler and 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren talk about the epic ride back on the bus after beating Northwestern, how his team never folds under pressure, and finishing out the season on a strong note.

Next, we hear from redshirt senior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal, who is one of the main reasons why the Spartans have gotten off to such an incredible start to the season.

Kozal has helped shut out five of the eight Big Ten opponents the Spartans have faced, and as she shared with our Haley Schoengart, she knows this team has all the right ingredients to create some magic down the stretch.

The Spartans will close out the regular season at DeMartin Stadium on Sunday against No. 14 Rutgers in a nationally televised game on the Big Ten Network at 2 p.m.

In addition, we hear from the men’s soccer team, who has also made some big improvements this season. The Spartans have already matched their win total from a year ago and are currently tied for second place in the Big Ten standings. It’s all thanks to a young core of players like freshman forward Jonathan Stout.

Stout has hit the ground running in his first year on campus, and has found success with a dominant right foot.

And last but not least, we sit down with MSU men’s soccer coach Damon Rensing. Since graduating in 1997, Rensing has stayed right in East Lansing for 24 of the past 25 years.

In his sit down with our Ian Kress, Rensing discusses his passion for staying in soccer all these years, building the MSU program, and more.

The Spartans close out the regular season against Northwestern on Oct. 30. It is a day after Michigan State’s football team will play in its biggest game to date this year against the University of Michigan.

Be sure to tune in for our show next week that will be solely dedicated to the battle for Paul Bunyan.