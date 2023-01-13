EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant has always been loyal to the green and white.

Ahead of a big game against the University of Michigan, the Spartans coach has a lot to prepare for.

Merchant spoke with the MSU Coaches Show about how she’s getting the team ready for the big showdown against their biggest rivals on Saturday.

“I have seen us come together. I think our chemistry has really started to gel a little bit more,” Merchant said.

She also spoke about the intensity of the rivalry, and how the fans act when they get pumped up at the game.

“I think that when you grow up in this state, based on your family and friends and what side of the fence you’re on, there’s no gray,” Merchant said. “I think it’s been a healthy rivalry. I think as times have changed with social media, maybe it’s gotten a little more aggressive than it has in the past.”

You can check out the full interview with coach Suzy Merchant in the video player above.