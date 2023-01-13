EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State women’s basketball team is trying to shake off back to back losses as they prepare for a big game against the University of Michigan.

One player who is certainly practicing hard to put up a great performance against the Wolverines is sophomore shooting guard Matilda Ekh.

Ekh grew up in Sweden, where she made a name for herself by attending a premier basketball school and representing Sweden in several European basketball tournaments.

She said she planned on moving to the United States to further her basketball career ever since her freshman year in high school.

“I feel like I started thinking about going to college in the U.S. when I was a freshman in high schoo. It’s getting more common for players from Sweden to go to the U.S. and I knew a couple of players that have been here, and I’ve heard a lot of good things from them,” Ekh said.

Ekh said the games against a storied rival like the University of Michigan are always special, and put her skills to the test.

“Everyone knows that playing Michigan is a special game. It’s a rival game and it’s just a special feeling going into those kind of games,” she said.

