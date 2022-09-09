FEATURE FROM THE MSUFCU COACHES SHOW

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One of the pillars of Mel Tucker’s program is attention to detail.

So it’s not surprising that the head football coach for Michigan State University was involved in the new murals on display at Spartan Stadium.

After six years, the south side of “The Woodshed” is getting another facelift, paying homage to the Spartans’ past, but also looking ahead to the future.

Prior to 2016, following its first-ever appearance in the college football playoff, Michigan State rebranded the south side of Spartan Stadium. And now, a collection of murals is being installed this week.

They highlight the programs’ past while also looking ahead to its future. Michigan State football has been around for 126 years, and while it ushered in a new era back in February of 2020 with the hiring of Mel Tucker, the foundation it was built on is still very prevalent.

It’s why Carter Elwood, who is a Michigan State alum, was very conscientious about the way he designed the two new murals outside of Spartan Stadium. It’s inspired by street art and graffiti.

