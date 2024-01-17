LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Long before Abbey Kimball became a sophomore starter for the Michigan State Spartans, she was a kid learning to love the sport of choice in her family: softball.

“That was like where I first dove into [sports],” Kimball said. “It’s because my sisters played [softball] and my brother played baseball so that was the route that I took for a little bit.”

Basketball became Kimball’s favorite sport in middle school, when she began playing AAU and found she wasn’t quite as good as some of her teammates.

Quickly, she went to work to change that.

“I think that since I am results-driven and I’m so competitive, once I saw results, I started working at it so much that it just became a habit,” she said. “I didn’t want to be average at it because once I do something I don’t want to just be average at it. I want to be the best I can be at it.”

AAU basketball also paved the way for Kimball to get to know her best friend and future MSU teammate, Theryn Hallock.

Despite going to two different Grand Rapids area high schools (Kimball went to West Catholic and Hallock went to Forest Hills Central), the two played on AAU teams together throughout middle and high school. Together, they became the faces of the Spartans 2022 recruiting class.

“I think that a lot of people don’t want to go to a college with someone that their close with but because Theryn and I went to two different high schools and stuff like that, it’s not like we had the same friend groups,” Kimball said of coming in with Hallock. “So coming in it’s like you still had that sense of home but I also got to know Theryn a lot better here. It was an awesome transition, like a perfect way to start off at Michigan State and our friendship grew even more.”

While Hallock’s friendship helped Kimball adjust to college life, her adjustment to college basketball quickly hit some bumps in the road.

Kimball got mono right before her freshman season started and also dealt with a back injury.

“It was definitely hard but I learned that staying the course, persevering through challenges, it’s not going to set you back if you don’t let it,” she said.

After her freshman year was over, another twist came along in the form of a coaching change. Suzy Merchant, who recruited Kimball to come to MSU, stepped down and was replaced by Robyn Fralick.

Kimball admits she was nervous about the coaching change at first but Fralick quickly earned her trust.

“Obviously you don’t know who’s coming in so it’s very nerve-wracking because they could bring anyone they want and stuff like that,” she said. “But from day one she stayed true to who she was. She brought in core values. She really does live by them so it’s awesome to see that, that she’s not just saying words, like she lives by those words.”

Fralick has helped Kimball learn to trust the work she’s put in and become a more confident player. She’s averaging nearly 10 points per game and is 22-for-23 from the free throw line this season.

“When you have coaches that believe in you and coaches that pour into you and work out with you all the time, it’s easy to grow confidence.”

Kimball’s results-driven mindset hasn’t changed since she first became obsessed with basketball as a middle schooler hoping to catch up to her AAU teammates.

But the results she’s chasing these days would make history for the MSU program.

“I think that since we really haven’t won a Big Ten championship in a while and making it to the tournament has been a goal, those are still instilled in me,” Kimball said of what drives her to keep working. “I know our team wants to get there and so obviously I want to keep working for my team. I want to be the best I can be. Basketball, I mean, there’s not that much left of basketball for me if you think about it. There’s only a few years left so I’m just making the most of those years and not taking it for granted.”