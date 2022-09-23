EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –After a tough trip to Washington, Michigan State is in need of a major bounce back effort.

The Spartans will kick-off at 3:30 p.m. against Minnesota on Saturday and are currently 2.5 point underdogs, so they will have their work cut out.

On this week’s edition of the MSU Coaches Show, we sat down with both quarterback Payton Thorne and head coach Mel Tucker to discuss how they’re going to put the Washington game behind them and move on to the Big Ten season.

Thorne said there were good and bad things they could take away from the loss. He liked how they were able to move the ball, but said the start was not acceptable.

Meanwhile, Tucker said he is taking the loss personally, and even called himself a “horse s**t coach right now” after the way his defensive backs performed.

However, both Tucker and Thorne remain confident in their abilities overall, and said they’re ready for conference play.

We also talk a lot of MSU golf in this week’s show.

Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren sat down with golf coach Casey Lubahn to talk about the tournament they’re hosting at American Dunes Golf Club to honor veterans.

Plus, Nick Mantas chats with golfer Troy Taylor about his upcoming fifth year and about what he likes to do off the course.

For all that and more, check out the MSUFCU Coaches Show at the top of the page.