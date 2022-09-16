EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been another thrilling week in the world of Michigan State sports, and the MSUFCU Coaches Show covers it all.

After taking care of business against Akron and winning 52-0, the Spartans have a massive trip to Washington.

As of Friday afternoon, the Washington Huskies are 3.5 point favorites over MSU, so it’s safe to say the Spartans are in for a tough challenge.

But the good news is, they’re coming off an extremely strong win.

Spartan running back Jalen Berger is coming off a career day against Akron, running for three touchdowns.

Plus, we hear from head coach Mel Tucker. He sat down to discuss his strategy for Saturday’s road game against the Washington Huskies.

Then, we switch gears to some non-football stories. Ozan Baris, a freshman on the MSU men’s tennis team, talks about becoming a Grand Slam Champion by winning the doubles title at the U.S. Open Junior Championships.

And last but not least, we hear from Maradith O’Gorman, who’s been committed to MSU since 8th grade. O’Gorman discusess the quick learning curve, what it’s like to finally be at MSU, and what she hopes to accomplish during her time as a Spartan.