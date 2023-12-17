EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Before making her first-career start at Michigan State on Sunday versus Central Michigan, Theryn Hallock provided a huge spark off the bench.

In the three games leading up to her first start, the sophomore guard has scored in double figures and set a career-high 17 points.

Hallock scored 17 points against Central Michigan and has scored 17 points in the past three games, and these types of performances are a dream come true for her.

The Grand Rapids native has green and white in her blood. Her dad, Ty, played at MSU from 1989 to 92 and was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round of the 1993 NFL Draft and would spend 8 years playing professionally. Additionally, her older brothers, Tanner and Tate, walked on to the MSU football program during Mark Dantonio’s time as head coach.

“I definitely think that my dad and my brothers playing here had a huge impact on me going here as well,” Theryn said. “I think growing up in the green and white… I took pride in it and it was definitely a dream.”

So in a family full of accomplished athletes, Theryn could argue she’s the best multi-sport athlete.

“I played soccer all my life until about eighth grade. That’s when travel soccer and AAU (basketball) went back and forth,” Theryn said. “Soccer was a little bit more demanding on that schedule… so I kind of fell in love with basketball more because they were just more open and easy with my schedule.

Then her schedule opened up, with not having AAU basketball, and she was able to play both soccer and basketball during her senior year at Forest Hills Central High School

“Honestly, when I went to tryouts, I was like kind of nervous because I hadn’t touched a soccer ball in a while. But then the second I got running and had the ball at my feet, I was like, ‘Ok, I think I got my touch back a little,'” Hallock said.

It’s safe to say her first and only season of high school soccer was a success. Theryn not only led Forest Hills Central to the division two state championship but she was named Gatorade’s Michigan Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

“I was just kind of doing it to stay in shape,” Theryn said. “It turned into a lot of accolades, that honestly, I wasn’t expecting, but I don’t that any regrets at all.”

After the high school soccer season came to an end, Theryn went back to the hardwood and put together a senior basketball season which ended with her being named the division one Michigan Associated Press Basketball Player of the Year.