EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Several times this season, head coach Tom Izzo has pointed to sophomore point guard Tre Holloman as one of the most improved players on his roster.

Holloman said he came to Michigan State to play for the Hall of Fame coach, but not even a Hall of Famer could know what makes Holloman tick quite like his coach when he was young; his mother, Crystal Fint.

“She has been there since day one,” Holloman said. “So when I was younger my brother used to play so she used to coach his team and then I would just be running around and shooting. So like, she has always kept a basketball in my hands.”

Holloman spoke with the MSUFCU Coaches Show this week about his mother’s influence, the pride he takes in representing his home state of Minnesota, and what’s led to his steady improvement at MSU.

“Freshman year you’re like the new kid on campus,” he said. “So it’s just like, you’re not aggressive. I wasn’t aggressive enough I guess, or I didn’t just go get it. So this year it made me work harder and just take it all in and then the game slowed down for me. So that’s a big, big plus.”

