EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following the altercation in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium, MSU was able to tune out the outside noise during their preparation for Illinois.

But just exactly how were they able to do it?

“It’s important, you know, after any game, but especially a game like that to make sure that, that everyone in the organization understands, you know, why we were able to get the win,” said Tucker.

Tucker credits the elimination of distractions and intentional focus for his team’s success.

As the Saturday showdown against Rutgers nears, Tucker noted the team’s defense and Rugers’ playmakers on their offense.

“I mean, Greg Schiano is one of the best coaches in the country,” said Tucker.

Both Rutgers and MSU need a win to remain in the running for bowl eligibility, and Tucker said that they aren’t just focusing on getting a win, but what it takes to get a win in the game against Rutgers.

Tucker also remarked on how he believes his team’s best 60 minutes of football are still ahead.

“There’s a lot of room for improvement,” said Tucker. “This week of preparation has all been about getting better in all three phases so we can play our best 60 minutes of football in The Woodshed on Saturday.”

You can hear more of Tucker’s thoughts in the video player above.