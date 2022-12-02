EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State hockey program is starting to pick up some momentum.

With brand new facilities and better results on the ice, MSU hockey seems to be heading in the right direction.

For this week’s MSUFCU Coaches Show, we’re hanging out at the new and improved Munn Ice Area.

We start by sitting down with star freshman Karsen Dorwart, who is having a breakout season in East Lansing. In just his first year on campus, Dorwart is already leading the team in goals.

Then we hear from MSU forward Jagger Joshua, who disappointingly dealt with some on-ice racism a few weeks ago against Ohio State. Joshua shares with Nick Mantas why he decided to go public with the incident and how he wants to help get racism out of hockey.

And last but not least, we chat with MSU hockey head coach Adam Nightingale, who shows us all around Munn and breaks down the improvements, which include a water treadmill, a fueling center and many other bells and whistles.

For that and a lot more, watch the MSUFCU Coaches Show at the top of the page!