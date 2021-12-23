3 Lansing-area MSU students win award for academic excellence

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Three Michigan State University graduates from the greater-Lansing area have been awarded the Board of Trustees Award for their perfect GPAs.

38 students in total received the award from across Michigan and the United States.

“We are proud of the hard work and dedication these students have shown over their academic journey,” said MSU Board of Trustees Chair Dianne Byrum in a press release. “They have demonstrated outstanding determination and, most importantly, resilience during what has been another year unlike any other. We wish them luck in their future endeavors as they join the worldwide network of more than 500,000 Spartan alumni.”

The awardees from the greater-Lansing region are:

Brenden M. Czajka of Lansing, Michigan, who attended Lansing Catholic High School. Czajka is a marketing major in The Eli Broad College of Business and a member of the Honors College.

John A. Knoll of Okemos, Michigan, who attended Okemos High School. Knoll is a computer science major in the College of Engineering and a member of the Honors College.

Katie M. Twarozynski of Grand Ledge, Michigan, who attended Grand Ledge High School. Twarozynski is a communication major in the College of Communication Arts and Sciences.

The awardees also received $1,000 from the university and were acknowledged during their commencement ceremonies.