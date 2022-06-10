EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State will be looking for a new director.

Executive Director Mónica Ramírez-Montagut has decided to leave for a new position, and has accepted a job as Director of the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York.

“It has been a true honor to work with the dedicated, committed, and talented team of the MSU Broad Art Museum. Together we implemented ways to better represent and serve our communities and became a welcoming institution where many finally felt they belonged,” Ramírez-Montagut said.

Ramírez-Montagut’s last day will be July 7, and an interim will be named before she leaves.

Before coming to MSU, Ramírez-Montagut served as the Director of the Newcomb Art Museum of Tulane University.

Here are some of the items Ramírez-Montagut listed as her accomplishments:

• Implemented the Open Storage Center project. The Open Storage Center will convert 4,000 square feet of existing administrative space on the museum’s lower level into an open storage center displaying 5,000 works from the MSU Broad Art Museum permanent collection. (B)road to Ten, a premier fundraising event benefitting the Open Storage Center, will take place on Sept. 17, 2022.

• Designed programming for the tenth anniversary year of the MSU Broad Art Museum, including a bilingual exhibition on Frida Kahlo, Kahlo Without Borders, and the Zaha Hadid retrospective Celebrating Zaha Hadid’s Designs, opening Sept. 10, 2022.

• Increased the MSU Broad Art Museum permanent collection by 169 acquisitions. Acquisitions at the museum continue to be focused on artists of color, women artists, and contemporary design by Zaha Hadid.