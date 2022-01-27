CATA temporarily reducing service at MSU because of COVID shortages

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — COVID-19 continues to impact services locally. Six routes with CATA’s Spartan Service are reducing routes from Monday-Friday.

According to MSU Police, the change is due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages.

Buses on Routes 30, 31, 32, 33, 38 and 39 will depart less frequently from each stop, stopping every 30 minutes rather than the usual 7-15 minutes.

The change has actually been in effect since Jan. 17 and will now go through March 6, when all Spartan Service concludes for the week of Spring Break.

Route 32’s service to the Commuter Lot (Lot No. 89) and Clinical Center will still operate on a 30-minute frequency.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work with CATA to resume regular service on March 14, pending workforce availability,” the MSU Police announcement said.

CATA users can get stop-by-stop departure times across all weekday campus bus routes here. Track your bus live on Transit app and here beginning Feb. 7.