East Lansing named in Top 5 of ‘Best Small Sports Cities’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing has been named the No. 4 best small sports city by WalletHub.

Ranked ahead of East Lansing in the ‘Best Small Sports Cities’ category are Clemson, West Point and Fayette.

East Lansing is obviously known for being home to Michigan State University. The Spartans are one of the few universities in the country that has had a basketball and football program among the best in the nation.

MSU is currently ranked No. 8 in the nation in the AP Top 25 college football rankings and their basketball team has made the NCAA tournament 23 straight seasons.

Between the football and basketball teams, there is plenty to root for in East Lansing.

In total, the Spartans have 23 varsity teams.

WalletHub also ranked the top Best Large Sports Cities and the Best Midsize Sports Cities.

Best Large Sports Cities 1. Boston, MA 2. Los Angeles, CA 3. New York, NY 4. Pittsburgh, PA 5. Philadelphia, PA 6. Denver, CO 7. Washington, DC 8. Dallas, TX 9. Chicago, IL 10. Miami, FL

Best Midsize Sports Cities 1. Buffalo, NY 2. Green Bay, WI 3. Salt Lake City, UT 4. Orlando, FL 5. Glendale, AZ 6. Durham, NC 7. Ann Arbor, MI 8. Baton Rouge, LA 9. South Bend, IN 10. Norman, OK