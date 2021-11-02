East Lansing Police Department needs help identifying couch burners, car flippers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department needs the public’s help identifying suspects who they said are responsible for destroying property after the Michigan State and University of Michigan football game.

ELPD said in a Facebook post that the fire department responded to 57 calls involving fires throughout the city while responding to 142 calls for service total.

Meanwhile, the police department said they had 349 calls for service, many of which were assisting the ELFD with crowd control while they put out fires.

In the pictures and videos shared by ELPD, you can see large crowds overturning a car, people standing around and sitting on burning couches, and more.

ELPD said over the next few weeks they will be reviewing social media posts and tips and any suspects identified will be located and held responsible.













If you know any of the people in the ELPD post or have other videos or pictures, you are asked to submit them to Detective Sgt. Adam Park at apark@cityofeastlansing.com or call him at (517 319-6834)