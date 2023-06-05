EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — MSU’s Health Care Heart and Vascular Center opened today.

Officials said the new center will provide cardiology and vascular surgery services, as well as clinical trial research using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The AI technology has the potential to transform the diagnosis and management of abdominal aortic aneurysms, according to a statement from MSU Health Care.

“The MSU Health Care Heart and Vascular Center is a testament to our commitment to patient-centered care,” said Dr. Jordan Knepper, MSU Health Care Heart and Vascular Center’s medical director.

Conditions like abdominal aortic aneurysm, complex venous disease, deep vein thrombosis, varicose veins and nonhealing ulcers will be treated at the center.

“By combining cardiology and vascular surgery into one location, we ensure that each individual receives personalized treatment and support,” Knepper continued.

Later this summer, the center will add a minimally invasive vascular lab.

The minimally invasive lab will facilitate angioplasties, atherectomies, central and peripheral venous interventions, diagnostic angiography and venography, dialysis access maintenance, intravascular ultrasound, peripheral arterial interventions in lower extremities, and stenting.

“I am very enthusiastic to be part of the integration of cardiology and vascular surgery services at MSU Health Care Heart and Vascular Center,” said Dr. George Abela, one of the physicians at the new heart and vascular center.

“By combining our expertise, we can deliver more personalized treatment plans, enhanced coordination, and improved outcomes for our patients,” Abela said.

The new facility is located at 4660 South Hagadorn Road, in suite 600, East Lansing.