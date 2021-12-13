MSU employees to get $1,500 bonuses in 2022

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan State University employees will receive $1,500 one-time bonuses.
The university says they are in a more stable environment than they were 18 months ago. The university also announced they are recognizing employees working under challenging circumstances and are even providing an extra three days off during MSU’s winter break.
Here is the guidelines to receive the bonus:
- Regular and temporary faculty, academic staff and support staff employees*
- Research and post-doctoral fellows*
- Graduate teaching and research assistants*
- *This includes people hired on or before Sept. 1, 2021, who continue to be employed on Jan. 1, 2022.
I want to be clear this one-time recognition bonus is being paid from MSU reserves. We can take these actions because our short-term situation has further stabilized, making us confident we can utilize one-time reserves to fund this well-deserved bonus. It’s important to note, however, that we still face challenges to our recurring base budget from a number of sources, including changes in enrollment patterns during the past two years, as well as new costs from the pandemic, which we will continue to address during the next three to four years.”
Finally, I also know there is great fatigue and stress in the campus community as we continue to confront this dynamic and ongoing pandemic. As I’ve listened to so many of you, it’s become clear that stronger caregiver support is needed as many are navigating significant personal challenges, in addition to substantial workloads.
In closing, I again want to offer my deepest appreciation to all of you who make a difference every day at MSU. We’ve experienced unprecedented challenges. But working together, we have served our students and communities here and around the world, advancing knowledge and transforming lives with true Spartans Will.”Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., MSU President