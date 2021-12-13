MSU employees to get $1,500 bonuses in 2022

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan State University employees will receive $1,500 one-time bonuses.

The university says they are in a more stable environment than they were 18 months ago. The university also announced they are recognizing employees working under challenging circumstances and are even providing an extra three days off during MSU’s winter break.

Here is the guidelines to receive the bonus:

Regular and temporary faculty, academic staff and support staff employees*

Research and post-doctoral fellows*

Graduate teaching and research assistants*

*This includes people hired on or before Sept. 1, 2021, who continue to be employed on Jan. 1, 2022.