MSU launches new effort to stop sexual assault, violence, and more

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University is making a new effort to alter the campus culture concerning issues like relationship violence, sexual assault or abuse, sexual harassment and stalking.

We are striving to create a trauma-informed culture and help our community members know how to respond to these instances in an informed and caring way. This initiative not only supports the actions outlined in the RVSM Strategic Plan, but also the larger university strategic plan for Empowering Excellence, Advancing Equity and Expanding Impact.” President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D.

According to MSU, the Support More initiative aims to provide guidance for how to respond to disclosures of relationship violence, sexual assault or abuse, sexual harassment and stalking in a manner that is helpful to survivors as well as promoting the availability of related campus resources and services.

We started with ‘Know More,’ the campuswide survey to assess the culture, perceptions and policies related to sexual assault, harassment and workplace incivility. Next was ‘Do More,’ the development of our strategic plan. Now, ‘Support More’ will help build a trauma-informed culture. Research has found that teaching people how to provide helpful, supportive reactions to disclosures helps alleviate victims’ distress and promotes healing.” Rebecca Campbell, professor of psychology, co-chair of the Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct Expert Advisory Workgroup and presidential adviser

The beginning steps of the effort include:

Launching the supportmore.msu.edu website as to provide information, the Know More survey and RVSM Strategic Plan.

Creating videos that explain supportive resources on campus and details on how to access each program.

Posters outlining the available resources and sharing examples of statements showing support for survivors.

Distributing brochures for faculty, staff and students on how to adress someone sharing their experience with relationship violence, sexual assault or abuse, sexual harassment and stalking.

“This launch is just the beginning of a long-term effort,” Campbell added. “Fostering a culture where everyone feels safe and supported will take time and all of us working together.”