MSU POLICE: Foul play not suspected in case of missing teen

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Police Department released a new statement today about Brendan Santo, an 18-year-old Grand Valley State University student last seen on MSU’s campus.

MSU Police said they do not believe foul play was involved in Santo’s disappearance, nor do they think Santo intended to hurt himself.

Santo has been missing since Friday, Oct. 29 and was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall on MSU’s campus.

Santo was visiting MSU and police believe he may have been walking towards the Brody Neighborhood.

Police were able to find Santo’s car where he left it, so they don’t think he’s left the area.

He was last seen in grey sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white converse high-top shoes.

Santo is 5 ’10” and weighs 160 pounds.

MSU Police said that their investigation has led them to focus on the Red Cedar River, which is very close to Santo’s last known location.

They also added that they have not been able to find Santo’s phone and his records show no current activity.

MSU Police say they’ve been working with the Michigan State Police Marine Services Division, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Capital Area Dive Team to search the water.

They’ve also worked with the MSP Technical Services Unit to review the cellular, smartphone and GPA data and the FBI has looked at that information.

The Santo family told MSU Police they are thankful for everyone who has searched and helped share information.

If you have any information call toll-free at 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu.

MSU Police and Public Safety can be contacted anytime by calling 517-355-2221 or 9-1-1 for emergencies.