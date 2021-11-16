MSU Police release new photos of missing student, reward increased to $20K

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The reward for Brendan Santo, a Grand Valley State University student who was last seen on Michigan State’s campus, has been increased to $20K.

Santo was last seen around midnight on Friday, Oct. 29 in the area of Yakeley hall at MSU, wearing grey sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white converse high-top shoes.

As recently as this past weekend, family and friends and continued to search for Santo on MSU’s campus.

Police have said they believe Santo is still on MSU’s campus and they don’t suspect foul play.

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety also released new photos of Brendan Santo today, including images of items that Santo may have had on him. Some of the images were replications of the items Santo may have had.

So far, MSU Police have focused their search on the Red Cedar River.

“The Red Cedar River is of particular interest,” said Michigan State University Police Investigator Chris Rozman. “Just due to the close proximity of where Brendan was last seen.”

If you have any information call toll-free at 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu.

MSU Police and Public Safety can be contacted anytime by calling 517-355-2221 or 9-1-1 for emergencies.