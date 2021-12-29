MSU president says school still planning on in-person return

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley announced in a letter today the school is still planning on an in-person return to class on Jan. 10.

Stanley said based on the information they have seen the rate of spread in mid-Michigan right now is close to when they finished the Fall 2021 semester.

“Throughout this past semester, our campus protocols worked effectively and the classroom continues to be a safe environment for teaching and learning. As such, we are continuing with our plans to start the Spring 2022 semester in-person on Jan. 10,” Stanley said.

The president also discussed other measures they are taking to start the new semesters.

As announced earlier this month, all students, staff, and faculty are being required to have a booster shot before coming back.

Masks will still be required for all indoor areas on campus.

The school is also recommending that all people returning to the campus get a COVID-19 test.

“I appreciate each of you and your commitment to these needed precautions and safety measures. The pandemic also has taken a toll on our mental health, and the news of the Omicron variant and the uncertainty around it may cause additional stress. I hope you are practicing self-care during the winter break, including eating healthfully, exercising and getting plenty of sleep,” Stanley said.

MSU says more info on the booster verification will be shared in January.