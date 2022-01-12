MSU student found dead at Shaw Hall

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University has confirmed that a student was found dead at Shaw Hall on Tuesday night.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the student. This was a tragic incident and we are working closely with the family and those close to the student to provide support and resources,” an MSU spokesperson said.

The school said there is no threat to the community at the time.

The university also said they are going to make resources available for those who are suffering from any grief.

“It’s important to remember that the grief some individuals may be experiencing as a result of this tragic loss is normal and there are a number of ways in which individuals can seek support, including talking with friends, family and colleagues to process this,” an MSU spokesperson said.

The additional resources include MSU’s Counseling and Psychiatric Services for students and the universities Employee Assistance Program.