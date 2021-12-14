MSU to open COVID-19 testing center at Spartan Stadium

MSU News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Spartan Stadium_57345

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University will be opening a COVID-19 testing site at Spartan Stadium on Wednesday. It will be available to the public and MSU community members.

The new site will be located at Concourse B in the stadium and will be open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Walk-ups are permitted, but to make an appointment click here.

Patients will be asked to sign-in to an online web portal and choose the desired delivery for results through text or email. 

Uninsured patients are covered by the CARES ACT and will use their driver’s license number or social security number to register. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar