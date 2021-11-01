LIVE: Mel Tucker holds his weekly press conference after win over Wolverines

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker will be speaking to the media today around 12:30 p.m. following the Spartans 37-33 win over Michigan Saturday.

MSU was down 30-14 at one point in the second half against Michigan, but were able to hold the Wolverines to just 3 points the rest of the way.

Kenneth Walker III was the star of the night, scoring all five of the Spartans touchdowns.

Next up, the Spartans will take on Purdue to try and maintain their undefeated record. That game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. in West Lafayette, Ind.

Tucker is expected to be joined by a handful of other MSU coaches at the press conference today.

