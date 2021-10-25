Mel Tucker, MSU players speak ahead of big game against U-M

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker spoke to media today around 12:30 p.m. ahead of their rivalry game against the University of Michigan.

The Spartans had their bye week, but moved up to No. 8 in the AP poll, while Michigan defeated Northwestern at home and is currently ranked No. 6.

This is the first time the two teams have played while being undefeated since they played in 2010. However, the teams have never been 7-0 when they played.

This is also the first time they’ve played each other while both ranked in the top 10 since 1964.

Last year, Mel Tucker became the first coach since Nick Saban to beat Michigan in their first season as MSU’s head coach.

A few MSU football players also spoke to the media today.