LIVE: Mel Tucker speaks to the media ahead of big game against Ohio State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State is hosting their weekly athletic press conferences today where Mel Tucker will be previewing their game against No. 5 Ohio State.

MSU is coming off a 40-21 win at home against Maryland, setting up another huge game for the Spartans on Saturday.

Ohio State is undefeated in the Big Ten, with their only loss coming against Oregon in the non-conference slate.

The winner of the game between MSU and OSU will be in the drivers seat in the Big Ten East.

ESPN’s College GameDay also announced they will be in Columbus for the showdown.

A handful of other MSU coaches are also expected to join Tucker today.