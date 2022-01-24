WATCH LIVE: Tom Izzo speaks to the media before big game against Illinois

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Basketball Coach Tom Izzo is speaking to the media ahead of their really big matchup with Illinois.

The Fighting Illini were ranked No. 17 last week in the AP Poll but lost their last game to Maryland.

Meanwhile, the Spartans are coming off a huge 86-74 road victory against No. 8 Wisconsin.

Malik Hall played well for MSU, scoring 14 points as the Spartans snapped Wisconsin’s seven-game win streak.

Max Christie, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard scored 12 points apiece for the Spartans (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten), who shot 53% (29 of 55) from the field.

The win moved MSU into first place in the Big Ten, one win ahead of Wisconsin.

MSU Hockey Coach Danton Cole and MSU Wrestling Coach Roger Chandler will also be at the press conference.