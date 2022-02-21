EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo will be holding his weekly media session Monday after his team’s heartbreaking loss to Illinois Saturday.

The Spartans were trailing big for most of the game, but made a huge comeback late, led by point guard Tyson Walker.

Walker had 26 points for the Spartan’s on Saturday, but a late 3-pointer from the Illini finished off MSU.

Michigan State has now lost four of their last five games, including two in a row.

After the two straight losses, the Spartans will likely fall out of the Top 25.

Izzo is supposed to start his press conference at noon.

MSU track and field coach Lisa Breznau and MSU hockey coach Danton Cole will also be speaking today.

You can watch the press conferences at the top of the page: