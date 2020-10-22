MWC is a state-of-the-art cheese and whey production facility in St. Johns, Michigan. MWC is a joint venture between Glanbia Nutritionals, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), and Select Milk Producers (SMP). DFA and SMP both supply the milk to the plant. Glanbia Nutritionals is the company responsible for day-to-day management and operation of the plant and for selling the cheese and whey products to other businesses for use in their food, beverage and supplement products. Glanbia Nutritionals manufacturers a wide range of ingredients and is the #1 U.S. producer of American Style cheddar cheese and the #1 global supplier of whey protein isolate. We have manufacturing facilities in the US, Germany and China, and international sales and R&D centers around the world. Come be a part of this exciting opportunity to build the team from the ground up!