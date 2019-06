Attention DISH subscribers! As of 7pm on Wednesday March 20th, you are no longer able to watch ABC 53 (My ABC is WLAJ). That means you are missing your favorite programs like Grey's Anatomy, Good Morning America and Jimmy Kimmel Live! Call DISH at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to put ABC 53 (My ABC is WLQAJ) back on DISH. Call now!