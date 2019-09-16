Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Hispanic Heritage Month
Parenting Connection
Meijer Fan Fest Information
Safety For You
Nassar Coverage
Top Stories
More than 30 Michigan state parks schedule fall festivals
Top Stories
AAA: Michigan gas prices fall 9 cents to $2.57 per gallon
US blames Iran for Saudi strike; big hit for oil prices
No Deal: Auto workers strike against GM in contract dispute
Local groups fight back against homelessness
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Wednesday
Sports
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
5th Quarter 2019
Play of The Week
The Big Game
Two A Days 2019
Top Stories
Virginia’s Bennett declines raise, asks for staff pay hike
Top Stories
NHL players stay with CBA, labor peace set to at least 2022
Top Stories
Oklahoma high school football player dies after head injury
Roethlisberger done for season with right elbow injury
AP source: Saints’ Brees has torn ligament in thumb
Chelsea cashes out with ATM: English youngsters make impact
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
AARP Articles
AARP-Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act of 2019
AARP of MI-Getting to Know Apps
Detroit & Lansing Projects Win AARP Grants
AARP | Dementia Capable Roadmap