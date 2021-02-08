AARP Virtual Events

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the lives of Michiganders, AARP will do our part to prevent the spread of this virus and continue to host quality programming and virtual events well into 2021. We closely monitor for COVID-19 developments and are taking the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local public health agencies.



Take a look at our virtual event offerings and opportunities here:

https://states.aarp.org/michigan/aarp-michigan-virtual-events