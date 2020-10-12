AARP | Voters’ Guide

AARP Michigan Launches Video Voters’ Guide Series, “AARP Asks the Candidates for U.S. Senate and Congress”

LANSING, MI—AARP Michiganreleased today its 2020 U.S. Senate and Congress video voters’ guide series, entitled “AARP Asks the Candidates.”

The video series builds on AARP Michigan’s “Protect Voters 50+,” campaign to ensure 50 and older voters know where candidates stand on the issues that are important to them and their families.

The “AARP Asks the Candidates” series is available at bit.ly/MIAsksCandidates and AARP Michigan will promote the guides through a variety of ways, including on social media volunteer networks, the aarp.org/mi web page and through email.

The series launch includes:

Candidates for U.S. Senate: U.S. Sen. Gary Peters and challenger John James.

Candidates for the 11 th Congressional District of Michigan: U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Rochester Hills and challenger Eric Esshaki of Birmingham.

About 70 percent of voters age 50 and older cast ballots in the last presidential election in 2016. A recent poll commissioned by AARP Michigan indicated 97 percent of older voters intend to vote in the 2020 election.

“Any candidate who hopes to win must address the concerns of voters 50 and up,” said Paula D. Cunningham, State Director of AARP Michigan. “This series helps inform AARP Michigan members and other Michiganders on where candidates stand on the issues, including protecting Social Security and Medicare, lowering prescription drug prices, and ensuring you can vote safely from home or in-person.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure our members get the information they need to choose a candidate that supports their views and values,” Cunningham added.

Each candidate was asked the following questions:

Social Security is a self‐financed, off budget program that half of all seniors rely on more for than 50% of their income. If elected, how will you ensure that current and future Social Security benefits are not cut as part of deficit reduction?

On average, seniors already spend one out of six dollars on health care. If elected, how will you protect Medicare from benefit cuts, lower health care costs, and ensure seniors continue receiving the affordable health care they have earned?

Unemployment during the coronavirus crisis reached the highest levels since the Great Depression, and older Americans have been disproportionately affected. If elected, how will you help Americans over the age of 50 recover economically from the effects of the coronavirus?

Americans pay the highest prescription drug prices in the world. If elected, how will you cut prescription drug prices for all Americans?

COVID‐19 has caused death and suffering for too many older Americans who require long‐term care. If elected, how will you make sure seniors can access safe and affordable long‐term care at home, as well as in facilities like nursing homes and assisted living?

AARP has a proud 34-year history of non-partisan voter engagement and does not endorse or oppose candidates, nor does AARP make contributions to political campaigns or candidates. We encourage all Michiganders to ask questions, so they understand where the candidates stand on important issues when making their decisions this fall.

