COVID-19 Ingham County Virtual Town Hall | May 12

Get local answers about COVID-19 at Ingham County Virtual Town Hall

A virtual Ingham County town hall meeting on winning the battle against COVID-19, including a question-and-answer session with experts, will be offered on Tuesday, May 12 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Lansing Alumnae Chapter and AARP Michigan, along with a host of partners, have joined forces to provide critical information to help everyone thrive during this state of emergency.

Participants can join the free, 90-minute event right from their homes on computers, cell phones, or tablets. Register at: aarp.cvent.com/Lansing

The media is invited to join.

Panel members will be:

Linda Vail, Ingham County Health Officer

Dr. Renee Canady, CEO of the Michigan Public Health Institute

Brenda Jegede, Manager, State of Michigan, Office of Equity and Minority Health

Dr. Alexis Travis, Sr. Deputy Director, State of Michigan, Aging and Adult Services

In Ingham County, the number of confirmed new cases continues to rise. As of today, the Ingham County Health Department reported that there are currently 555 positive cases in the county and 14 deaths. Population of the 48911 area code has consistently had the highest frequency of cases occurring.

MEDIA ADVISORY

CONTACT:

Mark Hornbeck

AARP Michigan

(517) 267-8935

mhornbeck@aarp.org