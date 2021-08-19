New AARP Analysis Shows Nursing Home Vaccination Rates in Michigan Still Well Short of Benchmark

AARP Calls on Nursing Homes to Require Vaccination

[LANSING, MI] – Cases of COVID decreased slightly among Michigan nursing home residents and staff over the four weeks ending July 18, according to the latest release of AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard.

Any number of cases is concerning given the rise of new variants, the gaps in vaccinations among those in nursing homes, and the disproportionate numbers of deaths due to COVID-19 and high risk in nursing homes throughout the pandemic. More than 5,750 residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Michigan have died from COVID-19 – representing around 27% of deaths, even though less than 1% of the population lives in these facilities nationally.

In Michigan, there were .01 deaths and .01 cases per 100 long-term care residents compared to .07 deaths and 0.2 cases in the previous report. Staff cases also fell from .33 per 100 residents in the previous month to .12 cases in the new report. The report indicates that nationally, cases were on the rise the week of July 11-18.

While vaccination rates in nursing homes in Michigan increased slightly in the past month, they remain low compared to goals, and are now at around 80% among residents and 51% among staff. Only 8.7% of nursing homes had at least 75% of staff vaccinated, which is the benchmark goal the industry has set for vaccinations in facilities. Nationally, 60% of health care workers in nursing homes were fully vaccinated and about 82% of residents were fully vaccinated as of the week ending July 18.

“The high COVID death rates of residents and staff in nursing homes has been a national disgrace. As the new variants are emerging, facilities cannot let preventable problems be repeated. The key is to increase vaccinations, and do it now,” said Paula D. Cunningham, State Director, AARP Michigan.

“AARP is calling on nursing homes to require vaccinations for both staff and residents. The low levels of staff vaccinations create an unacceptable level of risk, since the disease spreads so easily in these environments. And facilities must ensure all residents are vaccinated, including providing vaccines to newly admitted residents. Facilities must be open and transparent with how they are progressing toward the vital goal of vaccination for all staff and residents.”

In Michigan, shortages of staff remained comparable to the last dashboard report, with 33.7% reporting staff shortages compared to 33.9% in the last report. Also, 4.5% of facilities had an inadequate supply of personal protective equipment, down from 7.8% in the prior report.

The AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard analyzes federally reported data in four-week periods going back to June 1, 2020. Using this data, the AARP Public Policy Institute, in collaboration with the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University in Ohio, created the dashboard to provide snapshots of the virus’ infiltration into nursing homes and impact on nursing home residents and staff, with the goal of identifying specific areas of concern at the national and state levels in a timely manner.

The full Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard is available at http://www.aarp.org/nursinghomedashboard.

AARP is providing information and resources about COVID-19 to help older Michiganders and has developed key questions for families to ask if a loved one is in a nursing home. For more information on how COVID is impacting nursing homes and AARP’s advocacy on this issue, visit www.aarp.org/nursinghomes.

