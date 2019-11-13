Rally on the Detroit River demands lower Rx drug prices

AARP event Nov. 18 features U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, State Sen. Ruth Johnson

AARP Michigan will host a rally on the Detroit River on Monday, Nov. 18 in support of legislation aimed at reducing prescription drug prices, including a state bill paving the way for importation of lower-priced medications from Canada.

With Windsor and the Ambassador Bridge serving as a backdrop, the rally will be at Port Detroit Waterview Loft, 130 E. Atwater St., Detroit, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

Speaking at the rally will be U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a long-time supporter of importing prescription drugs from Canada; U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, a supporter of federal bills to reduce the cost of drugs; and State Sen. Ruth Johnson of Holly, a sponsor of the importation bill.

Also scheduled to address the crowd are: State Rep. Hank Vaupel, of Fowlerville; Rep. Kevin Hertel, of St. Clair Shores; and Rep. John Chirkun, of Rosevlle. All have been involved in sponsoring and supporting bipartisan legislation to reduce prescription drug prices.

Other measures before the U.S. Congress and the Michigan Legislature would make prescription drug pricing more transparent, cap out-of-pocket costs for some medications, and enable Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices.

The media is invited to attend.

“The cost of prescription drugs is soaring while Michiganders struggle to make ends meet,” said Paula D. Cunningham, State Director of AARP Michigan, who will also speak at the rally. “Americans pay the highest prescription drug prices in the world, and that’s unacceptable. We are supporting common sense remedies that state and federal lawmakers can adopt to stop drug company gouging and cut prescription medication prices now.”

The average annual cost of prescription medicine increased 58% between 2012 and 2017, while the annual income of Michiganders increased less than 11%. About one-third of Michiganders whose doctors have prescribed drugs do not take the medications, citing unaffordable prices as the main reason.

WHAT: Rally in support of cutting prescription drug prices..

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

WHERE: Port Detroit Waterview Loft, 130 E. Atwater St., Detroit WHY: Call to action because Michiganders are struggling to afford lifesaving Rx drugs