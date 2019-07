August 14th, 2019 at the Delta Township District Library 5130 Davenport Dr. Lansing, MI 48917

An introductory class on how to use your Smartphone. Bring your own device and learn how to use it for more than just making a call. Ask questions, get answers.

When registering, you must choose to attend the Apple or Android session.

This event is free but pre-registration is required.

Register Here and we’ll see you there!