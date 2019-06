Join us for this very special episode of Real Possibilities as we sit down with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and talk about financial security, pension tax, and Michigan roads! Sponsored by: Home Instead Senior Care​, Buhl, Little, Lynwood & Harris, PLC​, and Michigan Education Trust​.

Be sure to catch Real Possibilities, Tuesdays at 9:00am on WLAJ ABC 53​.

