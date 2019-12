AARP Michigan Real Possibilities!

In this week’s episode, we explore financial and daily living services that are available as people reach their encore years. We ask the question: what do you want to do after retirement? Experts say planning ahead is essential to living your best life.

Sponsored by: Avery Wealth, Inc., Epic Auctions & Estate Sales, Great Lakes Center of Rheumatology and Seniors Helping Seniors – Greater Lansing Area.

