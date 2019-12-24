AARP Real Possibilities | Season 2-Episode 8 “Grandparents”

AARP Michigan Real Possibilities!
In this week’s very special episode, we talk to two Michigan students who are being recognized for their outstanding essays on “Why I love my Grandparent”. Learn the perspective of today’s youth on older adults and the significant influences Grandparents have that shape their future.
Tune in to this week’s episode of Real Possibilities if you want to know what the future of America looks like! Sponsored by: Avery Wealth, Inc., Epic Auctions & Estate Sales, Great Lakes Center of Rheumatology and Seniors Helping Seniors – Greater Lansing Area.