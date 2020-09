AARP Michigan Real Possibilities!

In this week’s episode we’ll go through how to vote safely, discuss some of the major issues on the ballot, and the ways you can vote.

Sponsored by: Oasis Senior Advisors Mid-Michigan, Ameriprise Financial, Great Lakes Center of Rheumatology and Home Management Company, LLC.

Guests: Joy Murphy, AARP Volunteer (Grand Rapids). Lisa Dedden Cooper, Manager of Advocacy, AARP MI.

