AARP Real Possibilities | Season 3-Episode 12 "Brain Health"

AARP Real Possibilities
Posted: / Updated:

AARP Michigan Real Possibilities! If brain health is on your mind, learn what you can do to stay healthy in this week’s episode. We’re here to provide clear and science-based recommendations on what we all can do to maintain our brain health as we age!

With guest Sarah Lock, J.D., SVP Policy & Brain Health, AARP Executive Director, Global Council on Brain Health

