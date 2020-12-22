AARP Real Possibilities | Season 3-Episode 12 “Brain Health”

AARP Michigan Real Possibilities! If brain health is on your mind, learn what you can do to stay healthy in this week’s episode. We’re here to provide clear and science-based recommendations on what we all can do to maintain our brain health as we age!
With guest Sarah Lock, J.D., SVP Policy & Brain Health, AARP Executive Director, Global Council on Brain Health
